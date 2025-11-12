Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull FC back Mahe Fonua retires

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Hull FC back Mahe Fonua has retired.

The 32-year-old has been plying his trade with Queensland Cup side Mackay Cutters, but Fonua has now decided to hang up his boots.

Best known for his time at Hull, Fonua won the Challenge Cup in back-to-back years with the Black and Whites in 2016 and 2017, registering 30 tries in 58 games in his first spell.

He returned to the MKM Stadium in 2020 for another two seasons, this time registering 16 tries in 38 appearances.

Fonua then moved to Castleford ahead of the 2022 campaign and went on to make 39 appearances for the Tigers.

He then enjoyed a spell with Doncaster, helping the South Yorkshire side earn promotion from League One in 2023 before returning to Australia.

In the NRL, Fonua scored a total of 30 tries in 71 appearances for Melbourne Storm and, in between his two Hull stints, Wests Tigers.