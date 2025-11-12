Ex-Hull FC man Josh Reynolds labels Super League pundit ‘an imbecile’ following England comments

FORMER Hull FC man Josh Reynolds has labelled Super League pundit Kevin Brown “an imbecile” after the latter made outlandish comments following Australia’s 30-8 win over England to confirm an Ashes whitewash.

The Kangaroos had overcome Shaun Wane’s men 26-6 at Wembley, beaten England 14-4 at Everton and then compounded the hosts’ misery with the 30-8 triumph at Headingley.

Even though Australia never really looked like getting out of first gear, England scored just two tries across the three fixtures.

But, Brown, who has been a regular pundit on the BBC and Sky Sports since retiring, believed that Wane’s men could have won the Ashes Series 3-0 themselves.

“They (Australia) are a fantastic side, but if we’d played to our absolute best in all three games, I think we’d win 3-0, I honestly do,” Brown said on the BBC.

“There is a gap, but it’s not as big as what we’re saying and what people are saying. I think we’ve built this gap way bigger.”

But, Reynolds, who scored seven tries during a controversial spell at Hull FC in 2021 and 2022, took aim at Brown.

“He’s an imbecile, that guy,” Reynolds said on Sky Sports Radio.

“He would say some of the most idiotic stuff. If I see him at a game, I’m going to front him and ask, ‘are you serious?’

“He says ridiculous things.”

Reynolds went further, believing Super League fans are “delusional” for the way in which they believe their competition is close to the NRL in terms of quality.

“They’re delusional. I used to sit over there and cop it. They would say: ‘you think your competition (NRL) is that much better’.

“I just got over arguing the point, but they honestly think that the gap is not that big.”