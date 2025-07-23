Ex-Castleford Tigers and Hull KR forward joins Doncaster

LUIS JOHNSON is looking forward to playing for the first time in almost a year after signing a contract with Doncaster.

The former Warrington Wolves, Hull KR and Castleford Tigers forward has joined the Championship play-off hopefuls on a deal until the end of the season.

Johnson was released by Castleford at the end of last season after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in a reserves match against Warrington in August.

He previously played 13 first-team games for the Tigers, eleven of them in Super League to add to nine top-flight appearances with the Wolves and 32 as a Hull KR player.

His time with the Robins was also heavily affected by injuries, being sidelined for the majority of the 2022 season with foot and pec issues after making 20 appearances – the most of his career to date – the previous year.

The 26-year-old is now in the final stages of his recovery and hopeful of contributing to the Dons’ play-off push in the closing weeks of the season.

“I’ve been keeping up with my rehab with Castleford since I left last year, but I’m looking to start playing soon,” said Johnson.

“Doncaster is the perfect fit for me, so I’m looking forward to it.

“It’s been very welcoming. I spoke to the coach (Richard Horne), and he’s on board with what I want to do, and I’m on board with what he wants to do as well.

“Hopefully I can get a few games and experience what it’s like to be here. I’m just really keen to play with the boys because it’s been a year (out).”

Johnson, who came through Castleford’s academy before being signed by Warrington as a highly-rated teen, has previous Championship experience through loan and dual-registration spells with Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings, Dewsbury Rams and Featherstone Rovers.