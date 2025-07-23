Ex-St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd ‘a $2 million mistake’ as Super League interest revealed

FORMER St Helens halfback Lewis Dodd has been labelled “a $2 million mistake” by NRL journalist Andrew Webster.

Dodd joined the South Sydney Rabbitohs ahead of the 2025 NRL campaign, but he has been limited to just four appearances in the Rabbitohs’ first team, three from the bench.

He is, however, set to play in his preferred position of scrum-half for the first time when South Sydney host Cronulla Sharks on Saturday (his previous start came at stand-off) following an injury crisis.

The 23-year-old joined the Rabbitohs after scoring 30 tries in 88 appearances for his boyhood club St Helens.

He has been lambasted by journalists on NRL 360, with Webster saying: “It is one of the more bizarre recruitments.

“I’ve heard from people both in the UK and other recruiters here the NRL that they were surprised that Souths signed him and threw that amount of money at him.

“Look, it’s a $2 million mistake.”

Webster went further, declaring that Super League clubs are interested in potentially signing him for 2026, but that it would take some financial might given the fact that Dodd is said to be on around £340,000 a year.

“I’ve heard of other Super League clubs being interested in getting him,” Webster continued.

“But they want to be offering some pretty heavy coin for Lewis Dodd to want to move away from the $700,000-a-year contract he’s on.”