Ex-Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Rangi Chase set to leave UK

FORMER Castleford Tigers and Salford Red Devils star Rangi Chase is set to leave the UK this weekend.

Going back home to New Zealand, there will be a farewell get together at the Black Bull in Castleford tomorrow to wish Chase well.

Former Tigers player Tyla Hepi posted on Instagram: “This Saturday @BlackBull Castleford – come say bye to the bro Rangi before he leaves for NZ!! I know he would love to see some old faced.”

Chase hasn’t played rugby league since leaving the Rochdale Hornets at the end of the 2022 season, but was handed a three-month ban following an Anti-Doping Rule Violation (ADRV) for the presence of a banned substance in his urine sample.

It is the end of an era for the former maverick halfback, who won the Man of Steel whilst at Castleford in 2011 with the Kiwi playing 129 games over a six-year period before joining the Salford Red Devils.