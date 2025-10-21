Ex-Castleford Tigers back Will Tate joins Wakefield Trinity

WILL TATE has been given another Super League shot at Wakefield Trinity, signing a one-year deal with the club.

The 23-year-old started his career at Hull KR before joining Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2023 season.

He has scored 11 tries in 28 top-flight appearances but never established himself as a regular at either of his clubs.

Tate was recently released by Castleford at the end of his contract, despite starting four of their final five games and scoring a hat-trick on his last appearance against St Helens.

Now he will look to make a breakthrough at their rivals Wakefield, who announced Tate’s arrival on the same day winger Neil Tchamambe joined London Broncos on loan.