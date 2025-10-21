Ex-Castleford Tigers back Will Tate joins Wakefield Trinity

WILL TATE has been given another Super League shot at Wakefield Trinity, signing a one-year deal with the club.
The 23-year-old started his career at Hull KR before joining Castleford Tigers ahead of the 2023 season.
He has scored 11 tries in 28 top-flight appearances but never established himself as a regular at either of his clubs.
Tate was recently released by Castleford at the end of his contract, despite starting four of their final five games and scoring a hat-trick on his last appearance against St Helens.
Now he will look to make a breakthrough at their rivals Wakefield, who announced Tate’s arrival on the same day winger Neil Tchamambe joined London Broncos on loan.
Trinity director of rugby Ste Mills said: “We are delighted to bring Will to Wakefield Trinity.
“He’s a player we have been monitoring during his time at Castleford Tigers and with Neil going to London on a season-long loan, it’s a great opportunity for Will to showcase his talent and grow within our environment.”
Tate, who hails from Scunthorpe, said: “A club on this trajectory is very exciting to be part of.”
Wakefield have now made six signings for 2026, as Tate joins overseas stars Tyson Smoothy, Jazz Tevaga and Tray Lolesio plus Jordan Williams from Featherstone Rovers and St Helens youngster Kian McGann.