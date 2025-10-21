Wakefield Trinity winger loaned to London Broncos

WAKEFIELD TRINITY hope a spell in the capital will help Neil Tchamambe develop into a Super League talent.

The 20-year-old has joined London Broncos on loan for the 2026 season, albeit he can be recalled at any time.

With London planning to operate a full-time squad next year, despite failing to gain promotion to Super League, Tchamambe will move south for the duration of his stint.

He is already a well-travelled winger, having come through the Leeds Rhinos academy before being signed by Hull KR at the end of 2023.

Tchamambe joined Wakefield in January this year, initially on loan although the move was quickly turned permanent.

While he didn’t make a first-team appearance with Hull KR and is yet to do so as a Wakefield player, the youngster did make his Super League debut in August for Salford Red Devils.

That was the third loan spell of his career following previous moves to Whitehaven, playing twice in 2024, and Goole Vikings, where he scored nine tries in ten games this year.

He played four times for Salford, scoring two tries in a one-point defeat to Catalans Dragons.

Now Tchamambe is on the move again, but Wakefield director of rugby Ste Mills insists he is very much in the club’s future thoughts.