Calum Gahan signs new Toulouse Olympique contract

TOULOUSE OLYMPIQUE have agreed a new one-year deal with hooker Calum Gahan.

The Australia-born Scottish international hasn’t played since suffering an Achilles tendon injury against Hunslet in March.

That was Gahan’s 50th appearance for Toulouse, having first joined for the 2023 season after a year with London Broncos.

Gahan has been the starting hooker throughout his time at Stade Ernest Wallon, and as such is a key retention ahead of their Super League return.

“Calum is a very good player, a great professional and a wonderful person,” said coach Sylvain Houles.

“After his injury, it was important for us to keep him, especially after everything he has done for the club, on and off the pitch.”

Gahan said: “I am very happy to extend my contract with this great club.

“I’m looking forward to showing what we’ve built and proving our place in the Super League, where we are today. The club and the fans deserve it.”

Since securing their top-flight place, Toulouse have signed AJ Wallace from Hull KR on a permanent deal and confirmed the release of Dominique Peyroux, Greg Richards and Radean Robinson.