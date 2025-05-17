Manly Sea Eagles prove far too strong for North Queensland Cowboys

NORTH QUEENSLAND 6 COWBOYS MANLY SEA EAGLES 24

CALLUM WALKER, Queensland Country Bank Stadium, Saturday

WITH Tom and Jake usually taking all the Trbojevic headlines, it was up to youngest brother Ben to take on the number one mantle against the Cowboys.

The rangy back-rower registered the final try but enjoyed a stellar display as the Sea Eagles proved far too strong for North Queensland, with Manly leapfrogging their opponents on the NRL ladder.

And it was the visitors that began the brighter of the two sides, Jason Saab streaking away after Haumole Olakau’atu had picked up a loose ball.

But, the Cowboys went into the sheds level when Robert Derby finished strongly after Murray Taulagi had lost the ball over the line.

That was as good as it got for Todd Payten’s men, though, as it was all the Sea Eagles following the resumption.

Saab rose highest to claim a pinpoint Daly Cherry-Evans kick but Tom Trbojevic knocked on when he should have extended Manly’s lead with the hour in sight.

That being said, Reuben Garrick added a penalty to make it 14-6 and with Lehi Hopoate cantering over with ten minutes to go, the Sea Eagles were home and dry.

And Ben Trbojevic still had enough time to rub salt into the Cowboys’ wounds, though Tom Trbojevic did spend the last second in the sinbin for a professional foul.

COWBOYS: 1 Scott Drinkwater, 2 Robert Derby, 3 Zac Laybutt, 4 Viliami Vailea, 5 Murray Taulagi, 6 Jaxon Purdue, 7 Tom Dearden (C), 8 Jordan McLean, 9 Reece Robson, 10 Coen Hess, 11 John Bateman, 12 Jeremiah Nanai, 13 Sam McIntyre. Subs (all used): 14 Harrison Edwards, 15 Thomas Mikaele, 16 Griffin Neame, 17 Kai O’Donnell

Tries: Derby (33); Goals: Drinkwater 1/1

SEA EAGLES: 1 Tom Trbojevic, 2 Jason Saab, 3 Tolutau Koula, 4 Reuben Garrick, 5 Lehi Hopoate, 6 Luke Brooks, 7 Daly Cherry-Evans, 8 Ethan Bullemor, 9 Jazz Tevaga, 10 Siosiua Taukeiaho, 11 Haumole Olakau’atu, 12 Ben Trbojevic, 13 Jake Trbojevic. Subs (all used): 14 Jake Simpkin, 15 Corey Waddell, 16 Caleb Navale, 17 Nathan Brown

Tries: Saab (10, 44), Hopoate (70), B Trbojevic (76); Goals: Garrick 4/5; Sin bin: T Trbojevic (80) – professional foul

SCORING SEQUENCE: 0-6, 6-6; 6-12, 6-14, 6-20, 6-24

Rugby Leaguer & League Express Men of the Match

Cowboys: Reece Robson; Sea Eagles: Ben Trbojevic

Penalty count: 6-3; Half-time: 6-6; Referee: Grant Atkins; Attendance: