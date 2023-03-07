Super League’s Hull KR bring in Leicester Tigers coach

HULL KR have bolstered their coaching ranks with the capture of Leicester Tigers man Greg Mannion.

Mannion has worked across the Tigers’ junior programme throughout his tenure, including as Assistant Coach with the Academy, Junior Academy Manager and leading the SMB College Group – Brooksby Campus ACE league team and now he has been appointed head coach of KR’s academy.

Speaking about Mannion, Leicester Tigers Academy Manager Dave Wilks said: “Greg has worked tirelessly throughout his five years at the club to support our young players and help develop them for the step up to senior rugby.”

“He has been involved at all levels of our Academy and been a key part of our programme and, personally, it has been a great pleasure to work with him.

“His involvement with Brooksby in recent years has seen him play an instrumental role in the development of players including Lewis Chessum, Tim Hoyt, Joseph Woodward, Morgan Meredith, Archie Vanes and Sam Edwards to make the step up to Senior Academy rugby.

“On behalf of everyone at the club, I thank him for what he given to Leicester Tigers and wish him and his family all the best for the future.”