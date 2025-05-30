Ex-Castleford Tigers hero Jake Webster takes up Super League coaching job

FORMER Castleford Tigers hero Jake Webster has taken up a coaching role within the Huddersfield Giants coaching set-up.

Huddersfield head coach Luke Robinson explained the move during his post-match press conference following the Giants’ 28-24 loss to Leigh Leopards last night.

Webster, who was most recently head coach of Keighley Cougars in League One, will work alongside Robinson and assistant coach Liam Finn.

“Jake Webster has come in. There’s only me and Liam Finn in the first-team staff that are coaches,” Robinson said.

“Finny is also the reserves team coach so it can spread us a little bit thin.

“Jake had been coming in with us voluntarily. He still has a role at Keighley and he has been doing some work with the outside backs.

“We have come up with a solution where he can continue that for the rest of the year.”