Huddersfield Giants boss Luke Robinson slams lack of penalties awarded to Super League side

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS head coach Luke Robinson has taken umbrage at the lack of penalties awarded to his side following Huddersfield’s 28-24 loss to Leigh Leopards last night.

The Giants weren’t awarded a penalty until the hour mark but the lack of penalties in his side’s favour is something that Robinson highlighted in his post-match press conference.

“We don’t get much help, we don’t get many penalties,” Robinson said.

“They gave us a penalty last week with a minute to go until half-time. I think it was 60 minutes before we got a penalty.

“I need to work out as a team what we aren’t doing or are doing to not get penalties.

“Maybe it’s something we are doing or not doing because it starves you of field position.”

Robinson also pointed to an issue late on Leigh full-back Bailey Hodgson looked to have knocked on with around 40 seconds remaining, but referee Jack Smith allowed play to go on.

Instead, Edwin Ipape gathered and the Leopards were able to grind out a victory with Robinson seen shouting for a knock-on from the stands.

But, because the game never stopped, a Captain’s Challenge was unable to be used.

“When you don’t get the rub of the green, nothing goes your way.

“The players were screaming at Leroy Cudjoe to Captain’s Challenge it but you can’t Captain’s Challenge for that.

“We couldn’t use it (the Captain’s Challenge) because the game was still going. It’s very difficult to take.”