Ex-Castleford Tigers playmaker Callum McLelland steps back from rugby league to start own business

IF ever there was a rugby league player that has been unlucky with injuries then it is playmaker Callum McLelland.

After bursting through the ranks at Castleford Tigers, McLelland didn’t play a first-team game for the West Yorkshire club, leaving for Scotland rugby union.

A return to rugby league saw him sign for Leeds Rhinos before the halfback moved home to Castleford ahead of the 2022 Super League season.

However, McLelland failed to make an appearance for the Tigers in 2022 and 2023, being released from his Castleford contract by mutual agreement last month.

During that time, McLelland was blighted by injuries, with the 23-year-old stepping back from the world of rugby league to focus on his new gardening business – The Garden Barber.

The Yorkshireman posted on Instagram: “A new venture…Pleased to announce that I am now offering garden maintenance services in and around Pontefract.

“I’ve recently had to step away from the rugby world for a while to help my body and mind recover which is why I’m really looking forward to beginning this new journey.

“To begin, I will be offering…

* Grass cuts 🌿

* Hedge trimmings 🌳

* General tidy ups 🧹

* Weeding 🌱

“And many other services to come in the near future. 🙌🏼”