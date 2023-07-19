Six of the biggest Challenge Cup semi-final upsets in Super League history

THE Challenge Cup is rugby league’s most prestigious competition.

It’s remarkable to think that the competition has spanned three centuries, having been created in 1896 and still going in the 21st century.

However, since the summer game was created in 1996 with the advent of Super League, the Challenge Cup has seen some rather incredible upsets.

And with Leigh Leopards set to take on St Helens and Hull KR to do battle with Wigan Warriors this weekend, let’s take a look at some of the semi-final upsets since the creation of Super League.

6. Hull KR 26-18 Warrington Wolves – 2015

By the time Hull KR and Warrington Wolves faced each other in the semi-finals in 2015, Leeds Rhinos had already made it to Wembley. Rovers were written off by all and sundry before kick-off with the East Yorkshire going into the last four following four defeats in a row in Super League. In fact, for the first hour, it was Warrington that looked like the team struggling the most with Rovers running into a 20-6 lead. Though the Wolves mounted a late comeback, it wasn’t to be as Rovers set up a clash against Leeds – though the 50-0 drubbing at Wembley does not exactly leave good memories for KR fans.

5. Catalans Dragons 35-16 St Helens – 2018

If Hull KR had been written off before a ball had been kicked in their 2015 semi-final, then Catalans Dragons had not even made it onto the page. St Helens would win the league in 2018 at a canter, but little could prepare the Merseyside club for the French onslaught that followed at Bolton. Incredibly, the Dragons established a 27-0 lead in the first 40 minutes and though Saints launched a comeback in the second, they were well beaten as Catalans went on to lift the whole thing against Warrington.

4. Castleford Tigers 27-33 London Broncos – 1999

In a year when Castleford excelled under head coach Stuart Raper, the West Yorkshire side were odds-on favourites to overcome London Broncos in their semi-final clash at Headingley in 1999. After all, the Tigers would make it all the way to the Super League play-off semi-finals as well. However, after a topsy-turvy game in which the lead changed hands numerous times and after Danny Orr and Robbie Beazley had traded drop goals, a final minute try from London’s Steele Retchless finally decided a remarkable fixture to break Castleford hearts.

3. Wigan Warriors 24-37 Catalans Dragons – 2007

In just their second season as a Super League side, Catalans Dragons made it all the way to new Wembley Stadium following a remarkable 37-24 win over Wigan. The Warriors finished in the play-offs in 2007, but failed to make it past their French challengers at the Halliwell Jones Stadium. Though the Dragons were beaten 30-8 in the Challenge Cup Final by St Helens, the club’s name in history was born.

2. St Helens 14-24 Huddersfield Giants – 2009

St Helens had won the Challenge Cup three years in a row prior to this semi-final clash with Huddersfield Giants in 2009. Fullback Brett Hodgson was in terrific form as the Giants shocked the rugby league world to set up a final with Warrington, despite a hat-trick from Saints winger Francis Meli. It was also a shock considering the fact that Saints finished top of Super League that year with Huddersfield in tenth.

1. Hull FC 34-8 St Helens – 2005

In the year that Hull FC lifted the Challenge Cup, they had to come across a major obstacle in the semi-final in St Helens. Remember, the Saints finished top that year of Super League and had won the Challenge Cup the year prior. But this time they were outmuscled and outenthused by a rampant Black and Whites side coached by John Kear. The drubbing didn’t look possible at half-time at the home of the Huddersfield Giants with Hull leading just 8-2. However, four second-half tries alongside the boot of Paul Cooke and Danny Brough took FC to the final in emphatic fashion.