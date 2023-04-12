Ex-Castleford Tigers stalwart Tawera Nikau set to host TV show involving ex-Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos men

FORMER Castleford Tigers stalwart Tawera Nikau is set to host a TV show that involved former Warrington Wolves winger Henry Fa’afili.

The series, named Match Fit: League Legends is hosted by Nikau and former New Zealand rugby league international Ruben Wiki and is an attempt by former league and union stars to lose weight and increase their fitness.

Included in the show will be Fa’afili, who registered 73 tries in 97 appearances during his spell at Warrington, as well as Bradford Bulls hero Shontayne Hape.

Hape made almost 150 appearances for the West Yorkshire club between 2003 and 2008 before leaving for a spell in rugby union.

Also making an appearance are former Leeds Rhinos hero Ali Lauiti’iti and former Castleford and Hull FC playmaker Sione Faumuina.

The TV show debuts tonight Wednesday, April 12 at 7.30pm on Channel Three, so it will only be available Down Under but it is expected to be a highly-entertaining show.