Rhodri Jones appointed interim RFL chief executive

RHODRI JONES has been appointed interim chief executive of the Rugby Football League.

The Rugby League Commercial managing director will fulfil those duties in addition to his current role, which he has held since the RFL-Super League commercial joint-venture began in 2023.

Jones is the second successive interim leader after Abi Ekoku, who took over temporarily when Tony Sutton left the governing body last September, was appointed as St Helens chief executive earlier this month.

It continues the increasing leadership alignment of the game’s main bodies, with Nigel Wood appointed permanent RFL chair last month, after an interim period, in addition to being chair of RFL Commercial.

Wood said: “Rhodri’s appointment gives the organisation continuity and stability, whilst we complete the search process for the new permanent CEO of the RFL which we expect to conclude over the next couple of months.

“Rhodri is well-regarded within the internal and external stakeholder group, and I am pleased he has accepted this interim role.”

Jones, who was Super League’s chief commercial officer before heading up RL Commercial, said: “It’s a privilege to step into this role at such an important moment for the sport.

“The 2026 season has started strongly and that momentum must continue.

“I’m focused on providing stability, supporting our stakeholders and teams, and ensuring we continue to deliver for our fans, partners and wider community, whilst the search process for the new permanent CEO of the RFL concludes.”