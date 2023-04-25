WATCH: The incident that led to Wigan Warriors man Willie Isa’s ban following Wakefield clash

WITH the Disciplinary Match Review Panel conducting their analysis of Super League Round 10, 11 players have been charged.

Seven of those have been banned, including Wigan Warriors forward Willie Isa.

Isa was sent to the sinbin in Sunday’s 22-6 win over Wakefield Trinity for a hit on Harry Bowes, with the latter later failing his Head Injury Assessment.

Whilst Wigan boss Matt Peet didn’t feel that Isa had a case to answer, the Match Review Panel has thought otherwise, with the second-rower banned for two games after being given a Grade C Dangerous Contact charge.

The minutes state: “Law 15.1 (d) Dangerous Throw – lifting opponent into a dangerous position. Grade C.”

The incident has since been shared around social media.

What do you think of the tackle below?