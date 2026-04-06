Ex-England international explains return to York Valkyrie

ANOTHER old face has returned to York Valkyrie, with former England international Carrie Roberts back for a second stint with the club.

Roberts announced her retirement following the 2024 Grand Final victory to remain focused on her career in the military, but has now returned to the club to bolster coach Leon Pryce’s options in the backs.

Roberts is one of the most successful players in the game having won the 2021 treble and the 2022 Challenge Cup with St Helens, before moving to York and playing a significant role in their back-to-back Grand Final wins in 2023 and 2024.

She also won the 2023 League Leaders’ Shield with York and was part of the England squad for the World Cup in 2022.

“Stepping away gave me perspective, but this club has always stayed with me,” admitted Roberts, who scored 18 tries in 21 appearances in her first spell with York.

“I’m proud to be back with the Valks and I can’t wait to feel that moment of stepping onto the pitch again.”

Roberts’ return follows that of Megan Pakulis and Sade Rihari, who have also re-joined the Valkyrie after time away from the club.