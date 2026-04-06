Willie Peters’ takes memento of last Good Friday derby as Hull KR boss

HULL KR coach Willie Peters has taken a special memento of his last Good Friday derby.

The Aussie coach, who led his side to the treble last term, oversaw another victory against their fierce rivals with a 24-6 Easter success against Hull FC at Sewell Group Craven Park.

Peters, who will conclude his four-year Robins odyssey at the end of the season when he takes up the head coach role with new NRL franchise PNG Chiefs, will now start preparing for Saturday’s Challenge Cup quarter-final against York Knights.

But he did pause to commemorate Friday’s game after full-time.

“I did have a photo with the family because the wife mentioned it to me,” he explained.

“But I said, ‘let’s get through the game first!’

“We’ve got a long year ahead and a lot that we want to tick off. So, I’ll worry about all that sort of stuff at the back end of the year.”

Peters could welcome second-rower Rhyse Martin back from injury for the York game, but he won’t be allowed to forget the importance of the derby as the Robins chalked up a seventh straight win over Hull.

Does maintaining that stranglehold make him nervous?

He replied: “I think my owner (Neil Hudgell) would strangle me.

“So, that’s what scares me every week.

“It doesn’t matter where we play or where it is in the season, I’m getting told about the derby.

“I’ll say we’re playing so and so this week and it’s: ‘Yeah, we’ve got the derby coming up.’

“It’s like five months away! So, I’m aware of what we need to do. But look, in seriousness, winning this game means a lot to a lot of people

“It’s bigger than two points to a lot of people.”