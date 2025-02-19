Ex-Featherstone Rovers and NRL star Joey Leilua charged with domestic violence-related intimidation and destroying property

FORMER Featherstone Rovers and NRL star Joey Leilua has been charged with domestic violence-related intimidation and destroying property.

Leilua, who most recently signed to play with the Wyong Roos in the Rugby League Central Coast, has been hit with those charges following an alleged incident at Macquarie Field on Sunday, January 19.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, with the 33-year-old pleading not guilty to the charges. He did not appear in Campbelltown Local Court as a solicitor instead acted for him.

Police are alleging that the former NRL player stabbed the tyres of the woman’s car before driving away and then returned to stab the tyres again before leaving the scene.

Leilua was one of 17 players to exit Rovers at the end of the 2023 Championship season after the West Yorkshire club failed to earn promotion to Super League.

The blockbusting centre has almost 250 NRL games under his belt after beginning his career with Sydney Roosters before having spells with Newcastle Knights, Canberra and Wests Tigers.

Leilua has also been capped 15 times by Samoa.