Hull FC tie up Denive Balmforth on long-term contract

HULL FC hooker Denive Balmforth has signed a new three-year deal with the Super League club.

The 21-year-old hooker will remain at the MKM Stadium until the end of the 2028 season, with Balmforth penning a new, longer-term deal, after agreeing to a one-year extension last year.

Balmforth, who enjoyed a try-scoring debut in 2022, made a real breakthrough for the Black & Whites in 2024 as he made fifteen appearances.

At the halfway stage of the season in 2024, the youngster scored four tries in five matches, helping take his Hull FC tally to six tries in 21 games.

The three-year deal for Balmforth follows yesterday’s news that fellow youngster Harvey Barron has also extended his stay with the Airlie Birds by an additional two years.

Balmforth told hullfc.com: “I’m absolutely made up to be staying at Hull for another three years.

“The club are building something special on and off the pitch. To be given the opportunity to play a part in that means the world to me.

“Obviously I’m from Leeds, but Hull has become my second home. I can’t wait to keep building with this group of lads and continue making special memories here.”

Hull FC’s Director of Rugby, Richie Myler, added: “Last year, I spoke about how impressed I was with Denive’s attitude to just sign a one-year deal and then work hard to earn a longer-term deal. He’s well-deserving of another three years at the club.

“He’s a player with serious X factor and he’s somebody that our fans really enjoy watching. Denive offers us a real dynamic edge out of dummy-half, and I know he’s working really hard to become a more rounded hooker.

“I think John [Cartwright] and Andy [Last] coming in has been a real breath of fresh air for Denive. Having some fresh voices in the camp has really helped him develop his understanding of the game and we are all really looking forward to watching him grow in the next few years.”