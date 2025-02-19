Rugby league pundit and RFL Vice-President Danika Priim charged with sexual assault

RUGBY LEAGUE pundit and Vice-President of the RFL, Danika Priim, has been accused of sexual assault.

That’s according to the Daily Mail. It is alleged that Priim ‘intentionally touched a woman aged 16 or over’ at Horsforth Cricket Club in West Yorkshire on July 22, 2022.

It is also alleged Priim assaulted the woman ‘when she did not consent’ and she ‘did not reasonably believe’ that the alleged victim was consenting.

The 40-year-old appeared before Leeds magistrates’ court last week, with the case now being sent to Leeds Crown Court where Priim will appear on March 13.

The Daily Mail has reported that no pleas were entered during the hearing.

Priim had a six-year spell as a player for Bradford Bulls and Leeds Rhinos before turning to commentary and punditry after retiring in 2021, forming part of the inaugural team for Channel 4’s Super League coverage in 2022 and 2023.