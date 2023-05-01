Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as both Super League sides could have debutants

HULL FC host Wigan Warriors on Thursday night as Super League action returns following the international break.
The Black and Whites finally ended an eight-game losing run with a win over Huddersfield Giants last time out – a win which lifted them back up to tenth in the Super League table.
Wigan, meanwhile, went into the international break top of the pile following a win over Wakefield Trinity.
Team news and injuries
Hull are still without the likes of Tex Hoy (hamstring), Mitieli Vulikijapani (knee), Jamie Shaul (calf) and Charlie Severs (shoulder) who remain unavailable through injury but Jake Trueman is in line for his debut since making the move from Castleford.
Wigan are without long-term casualties Brad Singleton, Mike Cooper and Jai Field but Ryan Hampshire made his eagerly-awaited return in the reserves’ win over Wakefield. Willie Isa is suspended whilst Kaide Ellis is injured.
Hull FC’s 21-man squad
2 Adam Swift
3 Carlos Tuimavave
4 Liam Sutcliffe
5 Darnell McIntosh
6 Jake Trueman
7 Jake Clifford
8 Ligi Sao
9 Danny Houghton
10 Chris Satae
12 Jordan Lane
13 Brad Fash
14 Joe Lovodua
15 Joe Cator
17 Cam Scott
19 Ben McNamara
23 Josh Griffin
25 Davy Litten
26 Harvey Barron
27 Will Gardiner
30 Scott Taylor
33 Brad Dwyer
Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad
2 Bevan French
3 Toby King
4 Jake Wardle
5 Liam Marshall
7 Harry Smith
9 Sam Powell
10 Liam Byrne
12 Liam Farrell
13 Morgan Smithies
16 Ethan Havard
17 Kai Pearce-Paul
19 Joe Shorrocks
20 Patrick Mago
21 Iain Thornley
22 Brad O’Neill
23 Abbas Miski
26 Harvie Hill
27 Junior Nsemba
28 Zach Eckersley
29 Tom Forber
32 Ryan Hampshire
TV channel
The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.