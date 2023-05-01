Hull FC vs Wigan Warriors: Team news, injuries and TV channel as both Super League sides could have debutants

HULL FC host Wigan Warriors on Thursday night as Super League action returns following the international break.

The Black and Whites finally ended an eight-game losing run with a win over Huddersfield Giants last time out – a win which lifted them back up to tenth in the Super League table.

Wigan, meanwhile, went into the international break top of the pile following a win over Wakefield Trinity.

Team news and injuries

Hull are still without the likes of Tex Hoy (hamstring), Mitieli Vulikijapani (knee), Jamie Shaul (calf) and Charlie Severs (shoulder) who remain unavailable through injury but Jake Trueman is in line for his debut since making the move from Castleford.

Wigan are without long-term casualties Brad Singleton, Mike Cooper and Jai Field but Ryan Hampshire made his eagerly-awaited return in the reserves’ win over Wakefield. Willie Isa is suspended whilst Kaide Ellis is injured.

Hull FC’s 21-man squad

2 Adam Swift

3 Carlos Tuimavave

4 Liam Sutcliffe

5 Darnell McIntosh

6 Jake Trueman

7 Jake Clifford

8 Ligi Sao

9 Danny Houghton

10 Chris Satae

12 Jordan Lane

13 Brad Fash

14 Joe Lovodua

15 Joe Cator

17 Cam Scott

19 Ben McNamara

23 Josh Griffin

25 Davy Litten

26 Harvey Barron

27 Will Gardiner

30 Scott Taylor

33 Brad Dwyer

Wigan Warriors’ 21-man squad

2 Bevan French

3 Toby King

4 Jake Wardle

5 Liam Marshall

7 Harry Smith

9 Sam Powell

10 Liam Byrne

12 Liam Farrell

13 Morgan Smithies

16 Ethan Havard

17 Kai Pearce-Paul

19 Joe Shorrocks

20 Patrick Mago

21 Iain Thornley

22 Brad O’Neill

23 Abbas Miski

26 Harvie Hill

27 Junior Nsemba

28 Zach Eckersley

29 Tom Forber

32 Ryan Hampshire

TV channel

The game will be broadcast live on Sky Sports Arena from 7.30pm with kick-off at 8pm.