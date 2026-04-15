Ex-Hull FC forward Liam Knight finds new club

LIAM KNIGHT has found a new club following his exit from Hull FC.

Knight was released earlier in the 2026 Super League campaign after making 22 appearances during his time at the East Yorkshire club.

Citing personal reasons for the exit to be nearer to his fiancee, Danika Mason, back in Australia, Knight has now linked up with the Cessnock Goannas, who play in the local Newcastle Rugby League competition.

The 31-year-old’s influence needs to be felt quickly after the Goannas suffered a 40-12 thrashing by South Newcastle Lions in Round One.

Knight had made no secret of his desire to return to the NRL whilst with Hull FC, previously telling the Elevate with Mets podcast:

“I want to come back to the NRL,” Knight said.

“I love it over there (in England). I love playing footy. The crowds are hectic, the fans are cool, and it’s good quality football.

“I went there to win, I’m not there on a holiday. I’m over here doing long distance, missing everyone at home, my girlfriend and everyone.

“I’m not here to muck around. I want to make a difference and be a leader, win some games and then come back to the NRL.”