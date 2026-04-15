Ryan Brierley gives honest verdict on Brad Dwyer’s Salford future

RYAN BRIERLEY has come to terms with the fact that Salford may lose Brad Dwyer to a Super League club.

Dwyer’s move to Salford, with the club only returning as a new entity in January this year, raised a few eyebrows, with the hooker only leaving Super League side Leigh Leopards at the end of the 2025 campaign.

The 32-year-old has played in ten of Salford’s fixtures during the 2026 Championship season, but Brierley is almost consigned to the fact that an opportunity in the top flight could come sooner rather than later.

Dwyer himself has made 330 career appearances, with the vast majority of those coming in Super League for the likes of Warrington Wolves and Leeds Rhinos.

And Brierley is aware of that: “Ultimately at this moment in time, he’s a Super League player who is playing for us and I think we almost need to be mindful and appreciative of where Brad’s situation lies.

“He’s helping us out for a long period of time and what I love about Brad is that he cares.

“We’ve got to understand that we might lose Brad at some point because a Super League club might come calling. It’s really difficult for us because we’re a part-time team and he is a full-time Super League player in my eyes and opinion, and it won’t be long before teams come knocking on the door.

“Brad knows that, it was spoken about before Brad signed. He does still have a burning ambition to play Super League and for us it was about trying to get the most out of him, but hopefully, we can keep him for a little while longer.”