Wigan Warriors’ Matt Peet gives verdict on Castleford Tigers and head coach Ryan Carr

WIGAN WARRIORS boss Matt Peet knows his side need to be prepared for the best version of Castleford Tigers this weekend when Ryan Carr’s men come to visit The Brick Community Stadium on Sunday.

The Tigers currently occupy bottom spot in Super League after winning just two of their opening seven matches of the 2026 campaign.

However, Peet is prepared to come up against a ‘highly motivated’ Castleford.

“They have had a high turnover of players. We went there in round one and they gave us a really tough game,” Peet said.

“Since then, they have ebbed and flowed a bit, but they have had a week off after the Wakefield game.

“They will be wanting to get back on track after that. Ryan Carr spoke about getting a response from the team so we’ve got to prepare for them being highly motivated.

“We know he’s a good coach from what he’s done in the past and the places he has worked.

“The performance he got against Bradford, I ended up being really pleased for him. When a coach has had a tough week after Warrington, he got a response.

“Their attacking shape they’ve got is very tough to defend and we will have to be very well prepared particularly on the edges.”