Ex-Hull FC halfback Jake Clifford breaks silence on Super League speculation

FORMER Hull FC halfback Jake Clifford has broken his silence on speculation linking him with a move back to Super League.

Clifford was named as one potential target for the Leigh Leopards last week, with Adrian Lam’s side still hunting an overseas player with Ben Nakubuwai freeing up a quota spot following his exit.

Currently with the North Queensland Cowboys, the 27-year-old has featured in the NRL this season after making eight appearances for the Cowboys in 2024.Wwhilst admitting that Clifford is “a quality player”, Lam confirmed that he is also looking at a potential ten targets.

“There are always names who are going to come up in the media in regards to this area and I’m ok with that because we are in a position to buy,” Lam said.

“We are excited about that but we don’t want to be in a rush with it either. Jake Clifford is a quality player but we are looking at three or four different halves and a total of ten different players to get the best two or three out of that.

“That will progress as we go through the season but overall I am happy with the squad.”

However, Clifford himself has dismissed such speculation, telling CODE Sports: “Being off contract, there’s going to be noise around all them (sic) situations, and that (Leigh) was one last week.

“But I haven’t really given it too much thought just yet. I’m playing for the club I grew up following, and that’s all my main focus is.”