Three-club race underway for ex-Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul

A three-club race is underway for former Wigan Warriors star Kai Pearce-Paul.

That’s according to CODE Sports, which has revealed that the Canberra Raiders, Wests Tigers and current club Newcastle Knights are all keen on making Pearce-Paul a part of their future plans.

However, such competition is set to boost the former Wigan and London Broncos forward’s contract to over $600,000.

The 24-year-old joined the Knights ahead of the 2024 NRL season alongside fellow Englishman Will Pryce, however, the latter recently made the move back to Super League with Hull FC.

Pearce-Paul made 61 appearances for Wigan between 2019 and 2023, and has so far made over 20 appearances for the Knights in the NRL.

The Knights are reportedly keen to retain the 24-year-old’s services, but could be facing salary cap pressures after handing Dylan Brown a ten-year $13 million contract.