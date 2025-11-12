Salford Red Devils playmaker Kai Morgan leaves for Sheffield Eagles

THE mass exodus from Salford Red Devils has continued with halfback Kai Morgan joining Sheffield Eagles on a one-year deal.

The 21-year-old, who came through the Leeds Rhinos academy, spent two seasons with Salford, where he made 17 appearances.

He has also gained experienceon loan with Swinton Lions, Rochdale Hornets and Halifax Panthers.

Morgan, who can also operate at hooker, will compete with the likes of Jordan Lilley and Lennie Ellis for the halfback roles next season.

He said: “I’m really excited to have signed for next year – I’ve only heard good things about the direction that the club is going in.

“I can’t wait to meet all the boys, staff and the fans, and hopefully play a part in helping the club achieve a high finish next season in the Championship.”

Sheffield head coach Craig Lingard added: “I’m really excited to bring him in.

“Kai is an exciting prospect who played a lot of Super League games last year, and hopefully we can develop him as a player across the season.

“He will add plenty of competition in the halves alongside Jordan and Lennie next year, and it will be an exciting fight between the three of them to see who our starting halfbacks will be across the 2026 season.”