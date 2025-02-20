Ex-Hull FC star Jack Walker reveals the Super League, Championship and League One offers he turned down to sign for Sheffield Eagles

JACK WALKER is now a Sheffield Eagles player after signing a rolling monthly contract with the Championship club.

Walker was cast aside by Hull at the end of the 2024 Super League season, leaving the fullback with little time to find a new club – particularly in the top flight.

However, his future could have looked completely different if the fullback had accepted offers from Leeds Rhinos, Featherstone Rovers and Midlands Hurricanes.

Talking on his own TikTok channel, Walker revealed those three offers that he rejected and the reasons for it.

“I got an offer from Leeds Rhinos, but I just thought with opportunity that it wasn’t the right decision,” Walker said.

“They’ve got Jake Connor, Lachie Miller and a couple of young boys as well, so I think I’d have just been in reserves or loaned out.

“Featherstone too, but I got the sense they weren’t really that keen because I think they were all set with their team and they were happy with what they had.

“I got an offer from Midlands Hurricanes, which was an unbelievable offer for League One money, but it just wasn’t enough money.

“I was swaying that way though to be fair, but Sheffield came in and they were very, very keen.

“I know a few people there as well because I’ve played with Morgan (Smith) and Corey (Johnson).

“I just thought Sheffield was the right place for me with it being Championship as well, because dropping down into League One, to then get a potential move back into Super League is a big jump.

“The end goal for me is to get back to Super League, as it would be for anyone. I always want to reach the top level.”