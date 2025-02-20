Paul Rowley names strong Salford Red Devils squad for Leeds Rhinos fixture

PAUL ROWLEY has named a strong squad for Salford Red Devils’ clash against Leeds Rhinos tomorrow afternoon.

It was announced this morning that the takeover of the club had\ been formally approved by RFL Commercial, following the completion of the final requirements.

As such, that has enabled Rowley to name his stars with the likes of Ryan Brierley, Marc Sneyd and Tim Lafai all included in the squad.

 