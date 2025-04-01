Ex-Hull FC star Jake Clifford ‘unlikely’ to make Super League move due to key issue

FORMER Hull FC star Jake Clifford is “unlikely” to make a move back to Super League due to a key issue.

All Out Rugby League revealed earlier in the week that Clifford, who made 26 appearances for the Black and Whites during the 2023 Super League season, was a target for Leigh Leopards.

With the departure of forward Ben Nakubuwai, the Leopards now have a quota spot available and wanted Clifford for potentially the remainder of this season.

However, Brooks believes that the move “looks unlikely due to visa issues”.

All Out Rugby League previously revealed that Clifford is slightly below the threshold needed to meet the specific criteria to obtain a Governing Body Endorsement.

Whilst admitting that Clifford is “a quality player”, Lam confirmed that he was also looking at a potential ten targets.

“There are always names who are going to come up in the media in regards to this area and I’m ok with that because we are in a position to buy,” Lam said.

“We are excited about that but we don’t want to be in a rush with it either. Jake Clifford is a quality player but we are looking at three or four different halves and a total of ten different players to get the best two or three out of that.

“That will progress as we go through the season but overall I am happy with the squad.”