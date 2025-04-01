Rugby league fans vote on who ‘would enhance Super League’ the most if promoted from the Championship

RUGBY LEAGUE fans have been voting for which Championship side would enhance the Super League the most if promoted into the top flight.

In a League Express poll, readers were asked which club would enhance the Super League the most if they were brought into the competition, with a potential 14-team top flight being mooted.

There were six teams to choose from: Bradford Bulls, Featherstone Rovers, London Broncos, Toulouse Olympique, Widnes Vikings and York Knights.

And it’s fair to say that the results were conclusively in Bradford’s favour, with almost half of readers casting their vote for the Bulls as the remaining five sides battled it out amongst the lower percentages.

Here are the results in full:

Bradford Bulls – 39.77%

Widnes Vikings – 14.79%

Toulouse Olympique – 13.96%

Featherstone Rovers – 10.67%

London Broncos – 10.54%

York Knighs – 10.28%