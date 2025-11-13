Salford Council request urgent meeting with RFL following Salford Red Devils’ adjournment saga

SALFORD Council’s Deputy Mayor, Jack Youd, has written to the new RFL chief executive, Abi Ekoku, for an urgent meeting with himself and Greater Manchester Mayor, Andy Burnham, regarding the ongoing Salford Red Devils issue.

Earlier this week, the Salford Red Devils secured a fourth adjournment to a winding-up petition brought against the club by HMRC.

With that hearing now taking place in December, fans are still in the dark about the future of the club, even though Salford are still expected to take part in an expanded Championship competition in 2026.

With no head coach or coaching staff announced as well as an increasing number of player departure, the Red Devils remain in a perilous state on and off the field.

Salford are believed to owe more than £700,000 in unpaid tax, while their total debts are estimated to be in the region of £5 million.

But, following the fourth adjournment, Youd took to social media to given an update to concerned fans about what the Council will be trying to do moving forward.

He said: ” I completely share the frustration all Salford Reds fans are feeling today.

“Another adjournment and no communication from the two owners of the club leaves everyone still in the dark.

“I do not believe that the two owners have the best interests of the club at heart and we’ve yet to see any viable plan for the club for the next season.

“I have written to the new RFL CEO Abi Ekoku earlier today to request an urgent meeting with me and Andy Burnham to discuss how Salford Council and the RFL can work together to get the best outcome and keep Salford RLFC alive. I’m hoping to hear a response very soon.

“I appreciate the anger and concerns of fans players and staff and will keep you updated as developments take place.”