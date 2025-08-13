Salford Red Devils fans slam Krisnan Inu’s ‘betrayal’ following backing of ownership

SALFORD RED DEVILS’ supporters group, ‘The 1873’, have slammed assistant coach Krisnan Inu following his staunch defence of the club’s ownership.

In doing so, the ownership group has also labelled it ‘a betrayal’ after Inu came out in support of Saia Kailahi and Curtiz Brown following a major fan backlash against the pair.

The newly-formed supporter group, ‘The 1873’, will lead a fan protest against the ownership at Sunday’s Super League game against Wakefield Trinity.

Inu had said things such as:

“It’s what they can say, there a few things they can and can’t say legally. If that’s all they can provide at this very second, something is better than nothing,” Inu said.

“Obviously it’s taken a bit longer than the fans expected but something is better than nothing.

“Patience could be the word, it might not be. There’s a lot of frustration and everyone is in different positions.

“When the media keeps throwing punches at our club, it hurts everyone not just the players. They are two humans as well.

“The media keeps naming them and putting their heads on a stick and under the fire. I see them working hard but obviously the fans don’t see what I see what they are trying to do for the club.”

However, it’s fair to say that the Salford supporters group does not see it that way, and they released a damning statement yesterday: “We are deeply disappointed by Krisnan Inu’s recent comments in the press defending Salford Red Devils’ owners at a time when club staff remain unpaid and the club itself is in severe crisis.

“His public support for the very people responsible for this situation is an insult to those who have been left without wages and to the fans who have endured seven months of broken promises.

“Inu suggests ‘what can they say and what can’t they say’ – but there’s plenty they could say. They could explain why staff have been paid late in six of the last seven months. They could explain why players’ pensions remain unpaid.

“They could explain why 13 first-team players have chosen to leave the club. They could address the complete collapse in trust, communication and credibility. Instead, we get nothing.

“His remark that ‘something is better than nothing’ is a disgrace. Seven months into their ownership, the ‘something’ we’ve seen is our club stripped of its players, mired in more debt than when they took over and run with complete disregard for its staff, fans and obligations.

“If this is ‘something’, it’s the worst something imaginable.”

The fan group also took aim at Inu’s claim that the new owners have Salford from going bust a number of months ago.

“Inu also claimed, ‘if they didn’t come I think we would have fallen apart a long time ago.’

“How does he not see that the club has already fallen apart under their watch? The squad has been decimated, staff morale destroyed, and our reputation in the game dragged through the mud.

“He asks for patience – but patience is impossible when there’s been a complete lack of communication from the owners, coupled with their blatant disrespect for the supporters, the club and the Super League competition itself.

“The media keep mentioning them because they are personally responsible for the complete destruction of Salford Red Devils and for continually bringing the competition into disrepute.

“Inu says he ‘sees them working hard’ but also admits he hasn’t spoken to them recently. Which is it? Either he knows what they’re doing or he doesn’t.

“It is our understanding you met with the owners as recent as last Friday, August 8, 2025. Just five days prior to your statement.

“His comments are as unhelpful and misplaced as the time he publicly remarked that Sire ‘smelt nice’ and told us all he was here to support the club – a meaningless soundbite when weighed against the reality we now face.

“We call Krisnan Inu out for standing up in defence of these owners in the press, yet continuing to say nothing for the unpaid staff who have kept this club alive.

“Loyalty should be to the truth and to the people suffering – not to personal friendships or misplaced gratitude.

“By defending the indefensible, we believe Krisnan has lost the respect of a huge part of the fan base. Many supporters who once held him in high regard for his time and efforts on the field now see his words as a betrayal of the values this club stands for.

“Instead of using his platform to stand up for unpaid staff and mistreated players, he has chosen to shield the owners from the rightful criticism – and in doing so, has damaged his own standing with the people who once backed him unequivocally.

The 1873’s statement concludes: “Krisnan, are these really the people you want to align yourself with at such a critical moment in Salford Red Devils’ history?

“This is not just a matter of loyalty to individuals – it’s about choosing which side of an important chapter in the club’s story you stand on.

“Will you be remembered for standing with those who caused its downfall, or for speaking up for the staff, players and supporters who have been left abandoned?

“We have to ask, Krisnan – what is the real reason you continue to publicly back and support these owners?

“Is it truly about what’s best for Salford Red Devils, or does it have anything to do with your role as a director of Jacobsen Venture Limited alongside Sire Lailahi?

“The fans, the players and the staff deserve honesty, leadership and transparency – and they deserve to know where your loyalties truly lie.”