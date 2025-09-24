Ex-Hull KR star Jordan Abdull joins Widnes Vikings

WIDNES VIKINGS have handed former Hull KR and England halfback Jordan Abdull a return to the sport next season.

Abdull, who has been without a club since leaving Hull FC in January without playing a game, has signed a one-year deal with the option for a second.

The 29-year-old has experienced a career of ups and downs, with the biggest highlights coming in 2021 when he was nominated for the Man of Steel on the back of his form with Hull KR and earned his sole international cap against France.

But Abdull later fell out of favour at Craven Park, departing at the end of the 2024 season following a loan spell with Catalans Dragons.

And a return to city rivals Hull FC – where he began his career, before a season at London Broncos – lasted just a couple of months, with fitness issues reported to be behind the termination of a three-year deal.

Abdull says he’s now ready for a return to action and shares the ambition of Widnes to be back in Super League, with the Vikings among the nine clubs to have applied for a spot in an expanded division next year.

He explained: “I’ve had twelve months to rest my body and rest my mind.

“I just want to get back to enjoying what I do, and that is playing rugby.

“After speaking with Allan (Coleman, Widnes head coach) on a number of occasions, it’s the aspirations of the club that excited me the most.

“We all have the same dream, which is to be playing in Super League again, so I think it’s a really good fit.”

Coleman, whose side finished seventh in the Championship this season, said: “It’s a fantastic signing for the club.

“If you just look at his career and what he’s done, you can see the value he’s going to add.

“His kicking game is as good as anybody’s, and he’s someone who always wants his hands on the ball. He’s a big body for a half, who will provide a real run threat.

“It’s a massive coup for us given his pedigree. He’s played for England and been nominated for the Man of Steel, so that just shows the quality of player we’re getting here.”