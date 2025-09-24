Leigh Leopards tie down another forward

LEIGH LEOPARDS forward Nathan Wilde has signed a new two-year deal.

Wilde has only played twice for Leigh in the past two seasons, after making ten appearances in his first campaign in 2023 having joined from Newcastle Thunder.

But coach Adrian Lam has shown faith in the 25-year-old, who has spent most of this campaign on loan at Championship side Featherstone Rovers.

Leopards owner Derek Beaumont explained: “Nathan is a great guy and a popular member of the squad.

“In the team room whenever he’s selected there’s always a big cheer.

“He’s a good person and is patient with a good understanding of where his career is progressing.

“I’m sure he’ll figure more and more as he’s developing nicely and it’s great that he’s extended.”

Wilde, who has also had loan spells at Rochdale Hornets, Widnes Vikings and Doncaster during his Leigh career, added: “I’m over the moon to sign on again.

“Adrian Lam has been good with me and I’ve had the best of both worlds this year, having quality coaching during the week and playing regularly with a good team at weekends.

“I’ve really enjoyed my time with Fev, and have been putting in decent minutes and good performances so that should hopefully stand me in good stead.

“I’ve been part of the growth of the club and it’s a pleasure to re-sign. Next year I want to strive to string more games together and have a really good crack at it.”

Wilde’s contract extension follows new one-year deals for fellow forward Jack Hughes and halfback Gareth O’Brien.

The trio were all set to be off-contract at Leigh, who host Wakefield Trinity this Friday in an eliminator play-off after achieving their highest Super League finish of third.