Ex-Keighley Cougars boss Rhys Lovegrove finds new club in surprising role

FORMER Keighley Cougars boss Rhys Lovegrove has found a new club after he parted ways with the West Yorkshire side last month.
Lovegrove has joined up with the London Broncos as assistant coach to work alongside the capital club’s Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles.
The Broncos have confirmed the news on Twitter.
🗣️| RHYS LOVEGROVE JOINS THE BRONCOS 🐴
Rhys joins us as Assistant Coach for the Men's First Team and will work alongside Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles.
Full Story and Interview to be released tomorrow!
Welcome back to London Rhys!
