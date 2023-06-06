Ex-Keighley Cougars boss Rhys Lovegrove finds new club in surprising role

   06/06/2023

FORMER Keighley Cougars boss Rhys Lovegrove has found a new club after he parted ways with the West Yorkshire side last month.

Lovegrove has joined up with the London Broncos as assistant coach to work alongside the capital club’s Director of Rugby and Performance Mike Eccles.

The Broncos have confirmed the news on Twitter.