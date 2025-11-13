RFL chairman Nigel Wood gives latest on Shaun Wane’s England future

RFL chairman Nigel Wood has revealed that Shaun Wane’s future as England head coach will be ‘reviewed’ following the 3-0 Ashes Series whitewash against Australia.

Wane was the target of plenty of criticism after England scored just two tries across three games as the Kangaroos never really looked like losing any of the three fixtures.

With a Rugby League World Cup round the corner in 2026, there have been calls for a new head coach to replace Wane in time for that tournament.

A review will now take place of Wane and the Ashes with reports coming in from “different sources” including players, coaches and the “logistics and management side”, Wood has confirmed.

“We will review all of that, like we always do. This isn’t a kind of public examination of any of the coaches,” Wood told the BBC.

“We will review that in the fullness of time when the reports are received like we do at the end of every international series.”

“There’s no need to expedite anything urgently.”

Though England went down 3-0, Wood insisted that Wane had been a big hit with the players: “I think he’s certainly instilled a sense of pride.

“I think the players have come out and said quite openly that they’ve enjoyed the camp.”