Super League forward could face minimum SIX-GAME ban as Wakefield Trinity, Castleford Tigers, Catalans Dragons and Leigh Leopards stars charged

THE Disciplinary Match Review Panel has had a busy afternoon today with 11 players charged from the weekend’s action.

Following the latest round of Betfred Super League fixtures, the Match Review Panel have issued the following sanctions:

Josh Charnley (Leigh Leopards) – Grade B High Tackle – £250 Fine

James McDonnell (Leeds Rhinos) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Sam Eseh (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Hugo Salabio (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade F Spear Tackle – Refer to Tribunal

Sam Hewitt (Wakefield Trinity) – Grade B Trip – 1 Match Penalty Notice

King Vuniyayawa (Salford Red Devils) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – £250 Fine

George Griffin (Castleford Tigers) – Grade A Dangerous Contact – N/A

Oliver Partington (Salford Red Devils) – Grade B Dangerous Throw – £250 Fine

Mitchell Pearce (Catalans Dragons) – Grade D Strikes – 3 Match Penalty Notice and £250 Fine

Matt Whitley (Catalans Dragons) – Grade C Dangerous Contact – 1 Match Penalty Notice

Jez Litten (Hull KR) – Grade B Kicking – £250 Fine