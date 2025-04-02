Ex-Leigh Leopards forward Ben Nakubuwai joins new club

FORMER Leigh Leopards forward Ben Nakubuwai has linked up with ex-Leeds Rhinos boss Rohan Smith at the Norths Devils.

The 29-year-old Fiji international joined Leigh in May 2022 and made 44 appearances, scoring three tries.

However, last month Nakubuwai departed the Leopards following a loan spell with Featherstone Rovers to return home to Australia.

And now he will play in the Queensland Cup for the Devils, who announced his signature yesterday morning.

Nakubuwai played for Gold Coast Titans in the NRL, where he made two appearances, and had two seasons with Salford Red Devils in 2018-19, helping the club reach its first Super League Grand Final.

After playing for Norths Devils, he returned to the British game with Leigh, playing in the 30-16 AB Sundecks 1895 Cup victory over Featherstone Rovers at Tottenham Hotspur in only his third game for the club.

Later that season he played in the 44-12 Promotion Grand Final victory over Batley Bulldogs which secured Leigh’s return to Super League.

In August 2023, Nakubuwai came off the bench in the 17-16 Golden Point extra-time Challenge Cup win over Hull KR at Wembley.