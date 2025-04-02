Wakefield Trinity star’s “bizarre” injury laid bare as Daryl Powell gives latest ahead of Leigh Leopards clash

WAKEFIELD TRINITY will still be without fullback Max Jowitt for Friday night’s Challenge Cup Quarter-Final clash against Leigh Leopards.

Jowitt has missed the last few weeks with injury, with former London Broncos star Josh Rourke filling in with aplomb at the back.

However, Wakefield head coach Daryl Powell has conceded that Jowitt’s injury is a “bizarre” one but that it won’t keep him out too long.

“Max is a few weeks away still,” Powell said.

“They said they’ve never seen the injury before so I was fearful he would be out for a long time but I don’t think it’s going to be that.

“It’s difficult to be exact because they’ve never seen it before so it’s quite bizarre really.”

Wakefield will go up against Leigh once more this weekend, but Powell knows it will be tough again.

“When I asked the boys after the Leigh game they said it was a tough one and they recognised that it was a battle.

“We defended really positively and got some things off the back of that. We did get some calls go our way and that’s the way it is.

“We have been on the other side of calls most of the season. I thought we were deserving of the win last week.

“It’s another game and an opposition that’s got real motivation – we all have, it’s the Challenge Cup.”