Hull FC head coach Tony Smith unhappy with Salford Red Devils thrashing as he outlines “poor decisons”

SALFORD RED DEVILS thrashed Hull FC 60-14 this afternoon in a major Super League shock.

Despite the Black and Whites scoring first, Salford piled on the misery to hand Tony Smith his second defeat in a row.

Smith spoke after the game, live on OurLeague, to describe his thoughts on the drubbing.

“We had a good start but we just got loose on the edges in defence and made some really poor decisions,” Smith said.

“We got softer and softer with our tackling and it’s hurting us. When you have to turn around and chase down the field and make 80-metre saving tackles and you leak points, it takes away from your physical capabilities as well as mental capabilities and it’s hurting us.

“It’s putting us in a bad place, it’s not later in the games until we are throwing things at our opponents. It becomes a snowball and we’ve got to start pushing it back up the hill.”

Ahead of next weekend’s crunch clash with St Helens, Smith knows his side needs to make a massive improvement.

“We’ve got a bit of work to do before I get a good night’s sleep. I hope going to St Helens puts the fear in us, we are way below them at the moment.

“There was some uncharacteristic stuff from us out there. It is disappointing on the back of last week, we have to have a tough look at ourselves this week, and we will.”