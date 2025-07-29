Ex-rugby union player targets Leigh Leopards deal

HARRY MILLS has designs on a first-team outing for Leigh Leopards as he aims to become the latest of the new crop of players to tread the once well-worn path from rugby union to League.

While the drift from the 15-a-side code seemed to have dried up over the years, winger Christian Wade joined Wigan Warriors from Gloucester this year and has pushed his way into Matt Peet’s plans.

And ex-England Sevens threequarter Alfie Johnson signed for Warrington Wolves over the close-season and impressed on loan at Championship side Halifax Panthers.

Second rower Mills, 19, spent time in the Academy systems of both Gloucester and Bristol Bears.

But his father Aaron is a keen Rugby League fan, so he grew up watching the 13-a-side code and always felt it would suit him.

Run-outs for Gloucestershire All Golds and their successors Bristol All Golds reinforced that view, and after a spell with Warrington, he has been playing for Leigh Reserves under the guidance of experienced coach Stuart Littler.

Now Mills has plans to move from Gloucester to the town and hopefully swap motorway miles for a Leopards contract.

“Stuart has been great with me and I feel I’m coming on under his coaching,” he explained.

“It’s obviously a change from union, but I always thought the pace and physicality of Rugby League would suit me.

“I had a taste of it with the All Golds and, while this level is a step up, I’m enjoying learning from both training and playing in matches.

“Hopefully I will keep developing, and like any young player, I want to get to as high a level as I can.”

Leigh relaunched a second team in 2024 amid a beefed-up development system, and coach Adrian Lam said: “I’m a big fan and supporter of Reserve-grade rugby.

“It is the best way of developing and growing, and it gives the opportunity to shine and stake a claim for inclusion in the first-grade squad.”