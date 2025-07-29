Willie Peters gives latest on Niall Evalds future, damning view on Salford Red Devils issue and where Hull KR can improve

HULL KR go up against Salford Red Devils this Thursday night – and head coach Willie Peters is looking for improvement from his side.

Rovers lost two games in a row against Leeds Rhinos and Leigh Leopards before getting back on the horse with a big win over Catalans Dragons last weekend.

Now they face Salford – a club that has endured financial issues throughout the season.

And Peters feels that the Red Devils’ problems should have been sorted before a ball had even been kicked at the start of the 2025 campaign.

“It should have handled at the start of the year and before a ball was kicked. I feel for the players and the staff but it’s none of my business in giving an opinion around that,” Peters said.

“This team prepares well, it doesn’t matter who is in front of them. When Salford did have their best players playing they were unpredictable and they still are now.”

One man who won’t be with the East Yorkshire club in 2026 is Niall Evalds, who suffered a season-ending injury whilst with Huddersfield Giants.

“Initially when Niall left our club, he left our club but he won’t be with us for 2026.”

Despite Rovers’ position in the Super League table, Peters is keen to see improvement.

“I want to see us improve in every way towards the back end of the season.

“We had a really strong pre-season even though it was short and that holds you for. along period of time but that pre-season has gone now.

“It’s important we look at the next 8-12 weeks and put everything into being the most professional they can be and it’s got to be your priority.

“It’s not where you start, it’s where you finish. We’ve had a great year up until now but no one remembers where you were in round 20.