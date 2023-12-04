Ex-Salford Red Devils and Wakefield Trinity flyer making it big in the property world as he buys first hotel

CHANGING a career path is not the easiest decision for a person to make.

For one former rugby league winger, that change saw him enter the property world and never look back.

That man is ex-Salford Red Devils, Wakefield Trinity and Toronto Wolfpack star Mason Caton-Brown.

The 30-year-old came through the ranks at the London Broncos before moving to Salford ahead of the 2014 Super League season.

Caton-Brown went on to score 25 tries in 37 appearances, signing for Wakefield in 2017 and spending two years at Belle Vue.

An ill-fated spell at Toronto followed before the winger moved back to Wakefield, leaving the game in 2019.

Since then, Caton-Brown has made it into the world of property – a move he charters back almost a decade ago.

“I bought my first property in Salford around six months after moving to the Salford Red Devils,” Caton-Brown told League Express.

” Then, throughout my professional career, I essentially used everything I earned to buy more and more property.

“This strategy snowballed to the point where I started earning more per month from property than I did from playing rugby.

“The opportunity to travel the world a bit with Jamaica Rugby 7s came around the same time I was recovering from another concussion from rugby league, so it made sense to give it a try.

“Since then, I’ve continued to build a portfolio all over the UK and recently bought my first hotel.”

For the 30-year-old, he remembers his debuts from each professional club he joined.

“My favourite memories are definitely my debuts,” Caton-Brown continued.

“I can vividly remember the nerves and excitement of my professional debut for London Broncos. It was a goal that took 11 years to achieve, so it was an incredible feeling.

“Making my debuts for Salford, Wakefield, and Toronto also stand out as fond memories. There’s always a buzz when joining a new club, meeting new teammates, and being in front of new fans. The fact that I always scored on debuts was a bonus.

“As for regrets, I don’t really have any. I believe everything happened as it was supposed to.”

