Ex-St Helens and Leeds cult hero Konrad Hurrell hangs up his boots

KONRAD HURRELL has hung up his boots after an illustrious career.

The 34-year-old, who will turn 35 in August, has spent the last few months in the French Super League, plying his trade with Lezignan following his exit from St Helens.

Hurrell had made 64 appearances for Saints over the course of four seasons, winning the Super League Grand Final in 2022 against his former side Leeds Rhinos, for whom he made 55 appearances.

Prior to his move to the UK, the Tongan international registered over 100 appearances in the NRL for the New Zealand Warriors and Gold Coast Titans, before joining Leeds ahead of the 2019 Super League campaign.

His final game came as Lezignan beat Albi 30-11 on Sunday, securing an eighth place finish in the Super XIII, formerly recognised as the French Elite Championship.

In a post on Instagram, Hurrell wrote: “I appreciate your love and welcome for me and my little family in the Lezignan family and this great club.

“Loving French XIII rugby. To the boys and coaches, sorry my French sucks, I’ll be better next time 😂

“Love you all 😘 YES YES Lezignan.”