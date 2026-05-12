Talking Grassroots: GB Teachers prepare for title tilt at Goole – and it’s good to see

GOOLE would not, at one time, have been viewed as the place to be to watch a Rugby League match.

That’s changed in the last year or two, particularly of course since the launch of Goole Vikings in the professional game.

This week there’s an extra reason to visit what I’ve long regarded as one of the most atmospheric regions in the country (it is, after all, perhaps the most ‘inland’ port you can find).

It’s the venue, on Wednesday, for the second game in this year’s President’s Cup.

Great Britain Teachers, who have for whatever reason found victories a tad difficult to achieve in recent years, will take on UK Armed Forces in the knowledge that a win will secure the title.

It’s a tough ask, to be sure – after all, the Armed Forces are a class act – but GB Teachers are of high quality too, as their triumph over England Universities nigh on a fortnight ago proved beyond doubt.

The students – the holders – were unbeaten in 2025 and, in truth, looked capable of adding another scalp to their collection with only a few minutes left.

But GB Teachers staged a rip-roaring finish to prevail 34-10 and with such well-known figures as Brad Clavering and Liam Welham around, might even be viewed as favourites at Goole.

Much, of course, could depend on what kind of side the Armed Forces (and GB Teachers for that matter) can field.

Availability could be an issue, of course, in these troubled times and I really do hope – for a host of reasons – that the Armed Forces can be at full strength. We’ll see on the night (at the time of writing their squad had not been released).

Some good news came my way late last week, incidentally. Great Britain Police, who have been regulars in the President’s Cup for a number of years, aren’t taking part this time – operational reasons again, I understand – but they do have a side up and running and had hoped to play German Exiles this Friday.

Chris Cowling, who is one of the tireless driving forces behind Police Rugby League, tells me that the match is now scheduled for early autumn while a game between West Yorkshire and Lancashire/Greater Metropolitan Police is on the near horizon.

More on that soon, I hope, while in the longer term I’d love to see the Police back in the President’s Cup.

I’d also love to see Wigan St Patricks back in fine fettle.

The Rugby Football League confirmed to me, late last week, that the information I’d been given by an outside source – that the Saints had been fined and docked four points for failing to travel to Dewsbury Moor for a National Division One game late last month – was correct.

And it may well be that Pats are back in good shape, judging by Saturday’s grand win – with, importantly, 17 players listed – over Leigh Miners Rangers.

It was one of six narrow victories, from twelve games, in the National Leagues. It’s good to see so many close encounters although less happily, one perennially enthusiastic grassroots correspondent – Webbo – contacted me last week over the background to the preliminary round of the men’s National Cup, which the RFL stressed some time ago is described as being under the BARLA umbrella.

There were far too many walkovers at the opening stage and Webbo had some pithy points to make.

He emailed me: “Is it or isn’t it the BARLA National Cup? Clubs don’t deal with Sue Taylor, the BARLA chair, anymore – all correspondence comes from Alan Smith of the Rugby Football League.

“Who implemented a high £250 fine for non-fulfilment in the National Cup (which is payable to the RFL, which says it all – or are they reimbursing BARLA)?

“This new (National Community Rugby League) structure is coining it in, from the community game players’ inflated registrations and a fine of £500 imposed on Wigan St Pats.

“There’s some very disgruntled clubs and volunteers out there.”

He concluded: “I see that Newcastle have a team in the Yorkshire Men’s Premier Division – someone doesn’t know geography.

“Not only that, they played two home games and when they had an away game blobbed, then managed another home game. Whose brains are behind that? You couldn’t make it up – give the game back to the amateurs to run.”

On a much more positive front, the Welsh Youth and Junior leagues kick off this weekend. Around 2,000 youngsters will be enjoying their Rugby League through the summer. I’ve said it before, and I’ll say it again – there may be issues at professional level (and it’s very worrying what has been happening at North Wales Crusaders), but the sport is in rude health at the grassroots, which can only bolster the whole edifice in the long term.

Finally, I’m sure that everyone will join me in wishing Ethan Montgomery a full recovery from the frightening injury (he was unable to move initially) he sustained at the end of April.

I posted an article on our website, TotalRL.com, on Saturday publicising the news that the Drighlington player’s coach, Nathan Hallas, was running Sunday’s Rob Burrow Leeds Half Marathon on his behalf.

I’ve no doubt that readers of League Express will do their best, if they can, to give Ethan every support.