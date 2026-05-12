Leeds Rhinos boss Brad Arthur addresses Brodie Croft exit speculation

LEEDS RHINOS head coach Brad Arthur has addressed speculation linking Brodie Croft with an exit from Headingley.

Croft is out of contract at the end of the 2026 Super League campaign, and the Yorkshire Evening Post recently reported that the halfback was attracting the interest of Warrington Wolves as well as St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL.

Now Arthur has had his own say on proceedings: “The club has done everything it can. Bleasey (Leeds’ sporting director, Ian Blease) is working with his manager and has been working quite a while.

“There was an understanding of when we will try and get near a decision. He has had interest from Australia but my conversations I’ve had with Brodie, he understands what the club has done for him.

“And he understands the position he plays in our team and with the spine we’ve got, his good form is on the back of the rest of the team.

“He’s got a good understanding of that and all his indications are to me that if he remains in England then Leeds is his club.”

Arthur also hailed Croft’s recent form with the emphasis on ‘quality’ rather than ‘quantity’.

“He’s going really well, he’s picking his times when to get involved in the game. His touches are down from last year which is what we wanted.

“We wanted more quality rather than quantity and having Lachie Miller at the back frees him up as well.

“Jake controls the team which helps Brodie play that eyes up footy on the back of his instinct.

“Crofty recognises that the forwards are laying a good platform for him which allows him to get on the front foot.”