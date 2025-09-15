Ex-St Helens boss Justin Holbrook set for new head coach position

FORMER St Helens head coach Justin Holbrook is set for a new number one role.

Holbrook is set to beat Blake Green, Brian McDermott and Dean Young to become Newcastle Knights’ head coach.

A decision was made by the five-man committee of CEO Peter Parr, General Manager Chris James, Michael Hagam, Director Tony Price and Chairman Geoff Coburn, according to The Sydney Morning Herald.

In recent seasons, Holbrook has been understudy to Trent Robinson at Sydney Roosters, with his previous head coaching position coming at the Gold Coast Titans.

As coach of the Titans, he had a 37 percent winning rate, triumphing in 30 games and losing 51.

Before then, in his first head coaching role, Holbrook won the 2019 Super League Grand Final with St Helens. In his three seasons at St Helens, Holbrook won 70 out of a possible 87 games.